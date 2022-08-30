Tuesday’s weather: Another hot one, temps in the low 90s again, but with higher humidity

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clouding up, warm, and humid with thunderstorms by daybreak. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph Wednesday: Some sun, very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High Near 80 Winds: W 10-15 mph Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is for some sun with a high near 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:11 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:06 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee