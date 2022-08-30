Tuesday’s weather: Another hot one, temps in the low 90s again, but with higher humidity

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 30 weather forecast, and what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today a southwest flow supports hot and humid conditions. The high temperature will be similar to yesterday in the low 90s. However, widespread dewpoints in the low 70s will support higher heat indices in the mid-90s could cause the possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid. High 93 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clouding up, warm, and humid with thunderstorms by daybreak. Low 70 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, very warm and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday (Sept. 1): Comfortable and not as warm with some sun. High Near 80 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & nice. High: 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear and cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is for some sun with a high near 80.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.

U.V. Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Wind: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 69 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:11 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:06 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 76 degrees.

 

