Tuesday’s weather: Another hot one, temps in the low 90s again, but with higher humidity

VIDEO: Rick Gordon is back in action! Click to hear highlights for Monday, Aug. 30 weather forecast, and what’s on tap for the Labor Day Weekend.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today a southwest flow supports hot and humid conditions. The high temperature will be similar to yesterday in the low 90s. However, widespread dewpoints in the low 70s will support higher heat indices in the mid-90s could cause the possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
September will start cooler and dry. The outlook for Labor Day is for some sun with a high near 80.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog.
U.V. Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Wind: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:11 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:06 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee