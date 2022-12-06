Tuesday’s weather: Afternoon showers, high of 51

Today: Few showers in the afternoon (.25) & mild. High 51 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Periods of rain (.25″) Low 47 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, breezy, & mild. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 26) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph \

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook calls for some snow next Tuesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report