Tuesday’s weather: Afternoon showers, high of 51

Monday, December 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, December 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Mild with a few afternoon showers with rain moving in tonight. The wet weather will continue tomorrow along with the mild temperatures.

Here is a look at Mauna Loa Volcano erupting in Hawaii.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 6-Dec. 10, 2022

Today: Few showers in the afternoon (.25) & mild. High 51 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain (.25″) Low 47 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″). High 52 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Evening showers with some clearing late. Low 44 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, & mild. High 50 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. High 36 (feel like 26) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph \
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook calls for some snow next Tuesday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts