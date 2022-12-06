Tuesday’s weather: Afternoon showers, high of 51

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Here is a look at Mauna Loa Volcano erupting in Hawaii.
Here is a look at Mauna Loa in HI erupting thanks to a @USGSVolcanoes webcam. For a live look please visit: https://t.co/CnhGjUEBNn #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/7Mq2NavTAc
— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 5, 2022
Daily Forecast for Dec. 6-Dec. 10, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next weekend temperatures are in the 30s. The long-range outlook calls for some snow next Tuesday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.
