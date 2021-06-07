Tuesday’s Weather: A Heat Advisory is in place with hot and muggy conditions

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today’s highs will be in the low 90s with muggy conditions, watch for thunderstorms firing up by evening. Tomorrow heat and humidity will end in the afternoon with another round of thunderstorms.

Heat Advisory

High temperatures in the low 90s combined with increasing humidity may push heat indices to near 95 degrees on Tuesday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside

Weather Outlook June 8 – June 12

Today: Hazy, hot & humid; thunderstorms by evening High 93 Winds: W 5-15 mph Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Hazy, very warm, & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High Near 90 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: E 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy High 72 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our record June heatwave will end on Wednesday and turning less humid on Thursday. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Hazy sun & humid, with thunderstorms by evening.

: Hazy sun & humid, with thunderstorms by evening. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Low-moderate High

: Low-moderate High Temperature : Mid 80s

: Mid 80s Winds : SW 10-15 mph.

: SW 10-15 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:20 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?