Tuesday’s Weather: A Heat Advisory is in place with hot and muggy conditions

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today’s highs will be in the low 90s with muggy conditions, watch for thunderstorms firing up by evening. Tomorrow heat and humidity will end in the afternoon with another round of thunderstorms.
Heat Advisory
High temperatures in the low 90s combined with increasing humidity may push heat indices to near 95 degrees on Tuesday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside
Weather Outlook June 8 – June 12
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, very warm, & humid; afternoon thunderstorms High Near 90 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cooler Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy High 72 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 54 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid, with thunderstorms by evening.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low-moderate High
- Temperature: Mid 80s
- Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 56 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 05:20 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!