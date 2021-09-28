Tuesday’s weather: A few showers possible today with sweater weather by mid-week

Tuesday’s Weather
A few showers or even a thunderstorm is possible today as a cold front sweeps through. A drier and much cooler autumn air mass will follow tomorrow into this weekend.
Frost on the Mountain
Yesterday morning the summit of Mt. Washington briefly dipped below freezing, resulting in the first icing event since June 23! Accumulations were light and brief but are a reminder that winter weather can occur in any season.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 28 – Oct. 2
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Sweater weather moves in mid- to late-week with highs only in the 50s & 60s!
Forecast for the White Mountains
