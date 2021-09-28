Tuesday’s weather: A few showers possible today with sweater weather by mid-week

Tuesday, September 28, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Tuesday’s Weather

A few showers or even a thunderstorm is possible today as a cold front sweeps through. A drier and much cooler autumn air mass will follow tomorrow into this weekend.

Frost on the Mountain

Yesterday morning the summit of Mt. Washington briefly dipped below freezing, resulting in the first icing event since June 23! Accumulations were light and brief but are a reminder that winter weather can occur in any season.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & a thunderstorm High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partial clearing & cool Low 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Intervals of clouds & sun with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Intervals of clouds & sun with a spot shower High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday (First day of October): Mix of sun & clouds High 64 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 65 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sweater weather moves in mid- to late-week with highs only in the 50s & 60s!

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 40s…except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

