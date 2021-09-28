Tuesday’s weather: A few showers possible today with sweater weather by mid-week

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

A few showers or even a thunderstorm is possible today as a cold front sweeps through. A drier and much cooler autumn air mass will follow tomorrow into this weekend.

Frost on the Mountain

Yesterday morning the summit of Mt. Washington briefly dipped below freezing, resulting in the first icing event since June 23! Accumulations were light and brief but are a reminder that winter weather can occur in any season.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 28 – Oct. 2