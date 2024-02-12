Tuesday’s weather: 3-5″ snow ending mid-afternoon, high of 34

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Windy and colder with snow much of the time, accumulating 3-5 inches with a high of 34.
Snow Forecast
Today’s snow outlook is for 3-5″ with snow ending around 3 p.m. this afternoon. Colder air arrives in the wake of the departing storm system for Valentine’s Day along with gusty wind making it feel like the teens!
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 13-17
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs around 17. East winds around 20 mph increasing to north around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.