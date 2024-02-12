Tuesday’s weather: 3-5″ snow ending mid-afternoon, high of 34

Monday, February 12, 2024 Rick Gordon Featured News 0
Monday, February 12, 2024 Rick Gordon Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Windy and colder with snow much of the time, accumulating 3-5 inches with a high of 34.

Snow Forecast

FullSizeRender 12
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Today’s snow outlook is for 3-5″ with snow ending around 3 p.m. this afternoon. Colder air arrives in the wake of the departing storm system for Valentine’s Day along with gusty wind making it feel like the teens!

weather graphic 2 11

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 13-17

Today: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow (3-5″). High 34 (feel like 21) Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 25 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Valentine’s Day: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 31 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 15–25+ mph
Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 5) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Breezy & cold with some sun & clouds. High 38 (feel like 32) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with periods of snow (1-2″). Low 28 (feel like 19) Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 21(feel like 16) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with light snow or flurries. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18 Winds W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Monday for Presidents Day mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs around 17. East winds around 20 mph increasing to north around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts