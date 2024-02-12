Tuesday’s weather: 3-5″ snow ending mid-afternoon, high of 34

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs around 17. East winds around 20 mph increasing to north around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.