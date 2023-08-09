Tuesday’s Fisher Cats Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

MANCHESTER, N.H. (August 8, 2023) – Tuesday night’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Reading Fightin’ Phils has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader beginning tomorrow Wednesday, August 9 at 12:05 p.m. with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings long.

Tickets for Tuesday may be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats regular-season home game at the Box Office (of equal or lesser value).

Tickets can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.