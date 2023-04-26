Tuesday’s Fisher Cats game continued to Wednesday due to rain

Manchester, N.H. – Tuesday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) has been suspended due to rain. At the time of suspension, the Yard Goats were leading 5-3 in the top of the 4th.

The game will be continued on Wednesday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Tickets may be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats game at the Box Office (of equal or lesser value).