Tuesday’s Fisher Cats game continued to Wednesday due to rain

Manchester, N.H. – Tuesday’s game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) has been suspended due to rain. At the time of suspension, the Yard Goats were leading 5-3 in the top of the 4th.
The game will be continued on Wednesday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Tickets may be redeemed for any remaining 2023 Fisher Cats game at the Box Office (of equal or lesser value).
Tickets can be found at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, over the phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office at 1 Line Drive in Manchester.