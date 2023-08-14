Tueday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy with showers, high of 70

Monday, August 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today weak low-pressure tracks over New England with another round of rain to showers. Highs today are around 70 but with the humidity feeling like it’s in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 15 – 19

Today: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with rain to showers (.45″). High 70 (feel like 72) Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with early showers & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Early spotty showers with some afternoon sun & humid. High 77 (feel like 80) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & humid with a spot shower. High 81 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds & humid with showers late. Low 66 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High78 (feel like 81) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

At the end of the week starting on Sunday temperatures are in the 80s and lasting into the start of next week.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Rain to showers.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds 10-15 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 11:51 AM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid-60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

