TSC Recognizes U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Maggie Hassan with ‘Champions of Science Award’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) were named 2024 Champions of Science by The Science Coalition (TSC), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of more than 50 of the nation’s leading public and private research institutions. The award recognizes members of Congress whose actions and votes reflect their commitment to federally funded fundamental research.

“Senator Collins and Hassan’s support for robust federal funding for scientific research is critical for the development of our nation’s workforce and to maintain economic prosperity,” said Dr. Jill Pentimonti, President of The Science Coalition. “As we celebrate TSC’s 30th anniversary, we look forward to continuing investment into federal research agencies and their partnerships with universities around the nation that fuel the future of scientific development. It is thanks to leaders like Senators Collins and Hassan that the American research enterprise continues to lead in innovation, and we are proud to call them Champions of Science.”

“The Science Coalition plays an important role in advancing the life-changing research being conducted at universities and labs throughout the country,” said Senator Susan Collins. “I am grateful to receive this recognition and thank Northeastern University for the nomination. As Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for federal investments that support the work of scientific researchers in Maine and across the United States, helping to promote scientific innovation, improve public health, and strengthen local economies.”

“I am honored to be named a 2024 Champion of Science by The Science Coalition. Supporting scientific research is critical to our democracy, economy, and way of life,” said Senator Maggie Hassan. “Science is necessary for informed decision making, for innovation that leads to economic growth, and for maintaining a high quality of life. America’s commitment to scientific research and innovation is the reason that we have been able to outcompete the rest of the world and is fundamental to our leadership as the world’s most indispensable democracy. I am proud to support the work that The Science Coalition does to advance research at universities in New Hampshire and across the country.”

Sen. Collins was nominated for the award by Northeastern University, a member of TSC. As Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Collins has worked to secure billions of dollars in research funding and inspired a new generation of bright minds to pursue a career in STEM.

“At a time when public support for scientific research is being questioned, we are especially grateful for the tireless leadership of Senator Collins and Senator Hassan, whose bipartisan collaboration has shown that they are true champions of science,” said Joseph E. Aoun, President of Northeastern University. “Scientific leadership is critical to our wellbeing, our prosperity, and our entire way of life. The Northeastern community is grateful to Senator Hassan—a distinguished Northeastern alumna—and Senator Collins for their unwavering commitment to helping the United States maintain its leadership in science and research.”

Sen. Hassan was nominated for the award by TSC members Dartmouth College, Brown University, and Northeastern University. Throughout her tenure, Sen. Hassan’s efforts to fund cutting-edge technological innovation, natural source, energy, and climate research, STEM education, and consistent support for robust annual research appropriations has propelled American innovation and invest in the STEM workforce.

“Congratulations to Senator Hassan on her well-deserved Champion of Science Award. She has been a focused and effective champion for fundamental scientific research, and we at Dartmouth are grateful for her leadership,” said Sian Leah Beilock, President of Dartmouth College. “Senator Hassan has an impressive history of bolstering bipartisan legislation to increase funding for nationally and globally impactful research. She has also been a tremendous advocate for the CHIPS and Science Act and we are proud to have her as an ally for the EDGE consortium, of which Dartmouth is a founding member.”

“I am thrilled that Senator Hassan has been selected for the Champion of Science Award. She has been a strong supporter of funding for transformative scientific research that strengthens our economic and national security, and her efforts continue to advance impactful discovery and innovation. The Brown University community is proud to count Senator Hassan among our most distinguished alumni,” said Christina H. Paxson, President of Brown University.

For 30 years, TSC has recognized more than 100 members of Congress with the Champion of Science Award for their commitment to secure federal funding for fundamental scientific research. Each champion is selected based on their voting records, bill sponsorships, letters of support, and other activities that furthered scientific discovery and innovation. Each awardee demonstrates an unwavering dedication to supporting research institutions and the advancement of fundamental scientific advancement across all disciplines.