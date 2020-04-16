Trump’s guidelines for phased reopening of the country released

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday President Trump released a set of Coronavirus Guidelines that includes data suggesting we’ve passed a nationwide peak on new COVID-19 cases. Some states may opt to “open” again as quickly as Friday, Trump said during Thursday’s televised news conference, if they pass what is termed a “gating criteria.”

[Read the full guidelines below.]

“The guidance being put out Thursday is in line with what the experts are saying. It’s in line with what the data is showing. And it’s a plan to put this economy back on track—put the economy back on track to the hottest in modern history that President Trump created and also protect American lives,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Deborah Birx acknowledged there is still an issue with “asymptomatic spread,” but called the guidelines a “safety net” through sentinel surveillance centered around most the country’s most vulnerable populations in nursing homes, indigenous Native Americans and inner-city groups living in multi-generational households and “in unique risk.”

The basis for this action, released in a memo Thursday from the White House, included the following key points:

A quarter of U.S. counties have no COVID-19 cases reported.

Half of U.S. states have fewer than 2,500 cases total. New infections are declining across the New York metro area, as well as in the closely watched Houston and New Orleans communities.

Reopening America

Trump’s plan calls for a phased return, outlining specific steps for state and local officials to follow in tailoring their response. The criteria include showing a downward trajectory of COVID-like symptoms reported over 14 days in a given state or region, as well as a decline in documented cases or positive tests during the same 14-day window.

A region’s hospital and healthcare system capacity is another important factor. Trump’s guidelines specify that hospitals be able to treat all patients without crisis care before a state or region reopens for business. Robust testing programs, including emerging antibody testing, should be in place to protect at-risk healthcare workers.

When America reopens, core state preparedness responsibilities won’t change. The ability to set up safe, efficient screening and testing sites remains essential. States will continue to advise citizens on protocols for social distancing and use of face coverings.

Safe distancing and other hygienic practices should be continued. People who feel sick should stay home and follow the advice of their medical providers. Employers should follow industry best practices on social distancing, sanitation, travel, and use of shared spaces.

“We want to get our country back,” Trump said. “And we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it soon.”

Guidelines by Brandon Conradis on Scribd