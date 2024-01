MANCHESTER, NH – Donald Trump is set to make the rounds in New Hampshire in advance of the Jan. 23 NH Primary, including Saturday at the SNHU Arena.

According to his campaign website, Trump will be at the Atkinson Country Club on Jan. 16, the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel on Jan. 17, Phenix Hall in Concord on Jan. 19, the SNHU Arena on Jan. 20 and the Rochester Opera House on Jan 21.

Tickets are available here.