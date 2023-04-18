Trump to make campaign stop in Manchester next week

MANCHESTER, NH – Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop at the Doubletree Hilton next Thursday.

According to this campaign website the former president will “deliver remarks on making America great again” on April 27 at the downtown hotel’s Armory, which has a listed capacity of 1,200. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Tickets are available through Trump’s website – two tickets per mobile phone number, and they will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Trump announced his bid third campaign for the presidency in November of 2022. So far former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and entrpreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also announced their candidacy for the GOP nomination.