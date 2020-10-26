Trump returns to NH for late campaign pitch

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – In what may be his final trip to New Hampshire, President Donald Trump returned to the Granite State on Sunday to fire up thousands of supporters as Election Day quickly approaches.

The event took place at Pro Star Aviation, an aviation company adjacent to Boston-Manchester Regional Airport that served as the site of Trump’s last visit to New Hampshire in August. Unlike like that trip, Sunday’s event was held just outside the company’s hangar, one of several differences.

Perhaps one of the largest differences was Trump discussing his personal experience with COVID-19. After taking the COVID-19 treatment Regeneron, he told the crowd he felt like Superman the next day, leading the crowd to chant “Super Trump.”

He contrasted this to the alluded lethargy of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s campaign putting “a lid” on in-person events with Biden for the final nine days of the campaign, also insinuating at times that Biden was unaware of going on over recent months and “controlled” by others.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison

He added a variety of other attacks on Biden and other Democrats throughout the rally, saying he has done more in 47 months than Biden has done in 47 years in Washington.

“Biden is the embodiment of the treacherous and political ruling class,” he said. “They’re tougher, smarter, more vicious and we’re beating the hell out of them”

Trump also responded to the fact that the Biden campaign has outpaced his campaign in fundraising, noting that Hillary Clinton spent more than Trump in 2016, he could easily raise more money from friends on Wall Street and he wants to win as inexpensively as possible.

He also attacked “unsolicited” absentee ballots, also attacking vote counting occurring beyond November 3rd.

Trump also revisited some topics he discussed in August such as energy prices, restarting Big Ten football and China as well as some new developments such as the recognition of Israel by several Muslim-majority countries and potentially aiming to make peace in Armenia, drawing cheers from the numerous people with Armenian flags in the crowd.

Darren Chamberlain drove up from Massachusetts for what was his first-ever Trump rally, an affair that was different than his expectations.

“It was unbelievable, it was filled with patriotic pride all around,” he said. “There was kind a family vibe all around, I didn’t expect there to be as many kids here, the was a large diversity of ages here.”

While the event was outside and staff members encouraged attendees to wear masks, not everyone at the event wore a mask and there was no social distancing. While Chamberlain wore a mask, he felt that it should be a personal decision and he felt safe.

“It was no less safe than going to a supermarket,” he said.

One of the people at the event not wearing a mask was Edward X. Young, a native of Manchester now living in Brick, NJ. Young says he will wear a mask when required to do so in order to enter a store, but otherwise does not. He also won’t cut his hair or beard until his local barbershops are allowed to re-open.

Sunday marked Young’s 43rd Trump rally, believing Trump is the greatest president in U.S. History even though he is not perfect man by any means. After a brief stop at a local friend’s house, Young planned to drive to Pennsylvania to attend more Trump rallies.

Young voted for Obama twice, volunteering for him the first time, respecting the sincerity of his beliefs early on. However, he referred to Hillary Clinton as “evil” and believes the pandemic has not impacted the energy found in past rallies.

“As it’s nearing Election Day, it’s getting bigger and bigger especially with left continuing to show its evil, lying faces,” he said. “Not only is Trump a great leader, and politics has never been this fun, but he is America’s first rock star super hero president. He’s the real-life Tony Stark. They should just call him President Ironman.”