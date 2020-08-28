Trump rally preview: Change in venue, parking update as supporters gather, volunteers prepare

LONDONDERRY, NH – A last-minute change in venue for President Trump’s Friday night rally in Manchester and a bit of confusion over where to park are part of the day-long preparations for tonight’s presidential campaign rally.

News that President Trump was going to make New Hampshire his first official campaign stop after this week’s Republican National Convention came Sunday. On Wednesday notice was given that the location of the stop had been changed to a different airport hangar, ProStar Aviation, 8 Kelly Ave. in Londonderry, a change reflected on the ticketing site.

WMUR reports that the original plan for Trump to use the hangar adjacent to the PeriCohas hangar for logistical support hit a snag – that building is used to store Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s DHART medical helicopter. Before the venue switch a communication director for the hospital advised the Trump campaign that they would be willing to temporarily move the helicopter but the cost of the move would have to be reimbursed by the campaign. By Wednesday night a change of venue was announced.

On Friday morning rallygoers were being instructed to park in the Longhorn restaurant parking lot at the Mall of New Hampshire where they would catch a shuttle to the hangar. Members of the press were instructed to go park at Dick’s Sporting Goods, also in the mall. A crew of volunteers were on duty with flags to direct rally traffic around the mall.

By 10 a.m. a light crowd was already forming. Attendees were asked to form a line to check in and have temperatures taken before being allowed inside the admission area.

Inside the hangar members of the media had already dropped off equipment to be swept by Secret Service, and the large stage was set with chairs. Bleachers were adorned with red-white-and-blue bunting and large “Make America Great” signs were prominently displayed.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. According to a member of the Trump team debriefing volunteers, the event is considered “mask mandatory” in accordance with New Hampshire COVID-19 protocol around mask-wearing for crowds of 100 or more.