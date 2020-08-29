Trump on the attack in MHT trip

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – “You have to vote for me, you have no choice.”

Those were the words of President Donald Trump on Friday evening as he traveled to New Hampshire for his first campaign stop after being officially nominated as the Republican Party’s Presidential Nominee on Thursday.

That sentiment permeated throughout his speech, warning those in attendance that the election of Democratic Party Nominee Joseph Biden would bring a list of maladies that included an economic depression, riots, higher energy prices, higher taxes among other points.

Trump also hit Biden’s campaign style that has been limited on in-person events, referring to him as “weak as hell” and referring to him as a “puppet” of a Democratic Party that wants to plunge America into chaos.

“If you want to save democracy from the mob, you must help me defeat this extremely poor candidate,” said Trump. “I think I have the honor of being up against the worst candidate ever put up by the Democratic Party.”

Not stopping with Biden, Trump later lampooned Democratic Vice-Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris for her failure during the New Hampshire Democratic Party, stating instead his believe that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would be a better first female president of the United States than Harris.

Trump also criticized Democratic mayors of cities across the country for their response to protests throughout the country this year and equating efforts made by Democratic governors as intended to damage the economy and sabotage his re-election hopes.

Along with criticism of Biden, Trump also frequently attacked China for its economic policies, saying that anyone that likes China should vote for Biden.

Trump contrasted his administration’s efforts in pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine, support of second amendment rights, support of price transparency in medicine and the avoidance of entanglement in new foreign wars.

“There is no limit to what we can achieve with four more years,” he said.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley held a press conference earlier in the day announcing that former New Hampshire Senator Gordon Humphrey endorsed Biden, joining former John McCain Campaign Chair Peter Spaulding and other prominent New Hampshire Republicans in endorsing Biden on Friday.

“Tonight, Donald Trump came to New Hampshire but had nothing to offer Granite Staters except his rhetorical trash and broken promises,” said Buckley. “He tried to lie to Granite Staters with an alternate reality in which his leadership hasn’t been a disastrous failure – but New Hampshire knows better.”