Trump NH rally in Portsmouth postponed due to stormy weather

Friday, July 10, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Events, Politics 0

President Donald Trump

MANCHESTER, NH – President Trump’s July 11 rally in Portsmouth is postponed due to anticipated stormy weather.

WMUR is reporting the rally, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday outdoors at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease will be pushed back a week or two, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Friday.

A tropical storm is expected to arrive in New England Friday night into Saturday morning bringing heavy rain.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

