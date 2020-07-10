Trump NH rally in Portsmouth postponed due to stormy weather

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – President Trump’s July 11 rally in Portsmouth is postponed due to anticipated stormy weather.



WMUR is reporting the rally, which was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday outdoors at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease will be pushed back a week or two, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One Friday.

A tropical storm is expected to arrive in New England Friday night into Saturday morning bringing heavy rain.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.