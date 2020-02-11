Trump, Klobuchar lead midnight vote at Hart’s Location

Hart’s Location Midnight Voting Results (click above to watch three-minute video)
Results are in from Hart’s Location, where voters cast ballots at midnight on Feb. 11 in NH’s Primary Election. Polls closed at 12:04 a.m.
Donald Trump earned the most votes with 15 on the Republican side, while Amy Klobuchar was the top vote-getter for the Democrats. In all, 38 votes were cast.
You can watch the results as they were chronicled via the CSPAN video above.
Democrats:
Amy Klobuchar – 6
Elizabeth Warren – 4
Andrew Yang – 3
Bernie Sanders – 2
Joe Biden – 1
Tulsi Gabbard – 1
Tom Steyer – 1
Republicans:
Donald Trump – 15
Bill Weld – 4
Mary Maxwell-1
About Hart’s Location and early voting via hartslocation.comThe smallest town in New Hampshire will be out to cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential primary on Tuesday, February 11th. This will be the 12th Presidential Election cycle that this smallest town in New Hampshire has been first in the nation to cast their votes since 1948. Few towns can boast 100% voter turnout!
New Hampshire allows towns with fewer than 100 residents to open the polls at midnight and close them as soon as all registered voters have cast their ballots. Voting booths are set up in the Hart’s Location Town Hall which was once a former Appalachian Mountain Club hostel building.
Lots of planning and coordination is needed for a successful event even in the smallest town of New Hampshire. Communications are a challenge when WiFi is not available and cell service is very limited. Media attention is always great. Voters have grown accustomed to being photographed and interviewed during their voting process. Media from around the world make contact for phone interviews and a variety of publications send onsite representatives.
Hart’s Location polls opened at midnight and closed at 12:04 a.m.
Results provided at 12:33 a.m. by Mark Dindorf, Chair, Board of Selectmen, Town of Hart’s Location, NH – the First Incorporated Town in the Nation to Vote.