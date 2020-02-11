Trump, Klobuchar lead midnight vote at Hart’s Location

Results are in from Hart’s Location, where voters cast ballots at midnight on Feb. 11 in NH’s Primary Election. Polls closed at 12:04 a.m.

Donald Trump earned the most votes with 15 on the Republican side, while Amy Klobuchar was the top vote-getter for the Democrats. In all, 38 votes were cast.

You can watch the results as they were chronicled via the CSPAN video above.

Democrats:

Amy Klobuchar – 6

Elizabeth Warren – 4

Andrew Yang – 3

Bernie Sanders – 2

Joe Biden – 1

Tulsi Gabbard – 1

Tom Steyer – 1

Republicans:

Donald Trump – 15

Bill Weld – 4

Mary Maxwell-1

About Hart’s Location and early voting via hartslocation.comThe smallest town in New Hampshire will be out to cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential primary on Tuesday, February 11th. This will be the 12th Presidential Election cycle that this smallest town in New Hampshire has been first in the nation to cast their votes since 1948. Few towns can boast 100% voter turnout!