Trump campaign rally set for July 11 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, NH — President Donald Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again!” outdoor campaign rally Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.

The Portsmouth campaign rally will come three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, the president’s first of the COVID-19 era, drew a smaller-than-expected crowd amid concerns of rising infections in the region.

All rally attendees will be asked to sign a waiver to “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release and discharge” the Trump campaign and Pease officials from liability.

“There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear,” the president’s reelection campaign announced…

