True Storage expands Manchester footprint with 161 additional units

MANCHESTER, NH – In October 2018, True Storage opened a Class A self-storage facility at The Shoppes at South Willow. The original facility is managed by Life Storage and features 727 easily accessible climate-controlled units, as well as multiple loading bays, enhanced self-storage security, high-end finishes, on-site staff, and a retail store for all of your packing and shipping supply needs.

True Storage is a self-storage developer that focuses on bringing value and lifestyle experiences to communities across the country. Due to overwhelming client demand, an additional 161 ground floor climate-controlled units are opening up.

“We took a leap of faith being the first business to open as construction was not yet complete. Our plan converted ground level and mezzanine space into a Class A storage,” said Chris Lewis, Director of Architecture & Design for True Storage. “Partnering with Life Storage, a national brand gave the project the needed market visibility and quickly became the catalyst for other well-known national and local tenants to lease space.”

Today, Life Storage is one of 14 businesses at The Shoppes at South Willow and was the first business to be completed in the 191,000 SF shopping center. Subsequently, 13 more businesses have opened in the Shoppes including national brands Sherwin Williams, Firehouse Subs, Golden Corral, People’s United Bank, and The Army National Guard. Other local restaurants, retailers and office users create a true mix of uses that generate the vibrancy and success of the Shoppes.

About True Storage

True Storage, a national self-storage developer, produces premium Class A storage space through conversions and ground-up construction. Through partnerships with national self-storage companies, the facilities are managed and operated, meeting customer and community expectations for quality and service. For more information visit, truestorage.com.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages self-storage properties throughout the United States. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, the company employs over 2,000 people and operates approximately 925 self-storage facilities encompassing over 67 million square feet in 33 states. For more information visit, lifestorage.com.