Truck swerves to avoid accident on Maple Street, crashes through fence, pushing parked car into garage

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a vehicle into a building at Laurel and Maple streets.

When crews arrived they found a pick-up truck into a porch and a Toyota Prius that had crashed into a garage. Firefighters and AMR medics evaluated the driver of the pick-up truck, who was not injured.

After speaking to the driver of the truck and witnesses police determined that the pick-up was traveling north on Maple Street when a car failed to yield at a stop sign on Laurel Street. The truck swerved to avoid hitting the car that witnesses said had, “stopped in the middle of the intersection.” While swerving the driver of the truck lost control traveling through a fence, hitting a Prius parked in the driveway, and then hitting the porch.

The unoccupied parked Prius was pushed into the garage by the impact of the pick-up.

Firefighters checked the structural integrity of the porch which had one post damaged, but was stable. The electricity to the garage was shut off as a precaution.