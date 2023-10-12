Truck-load of produce overturns on I-93, shuts down southbound lane overnight

MANCHESTER, NH – A truck from Canada hauling produce overturned late Wednesday night causing lane closures and traffic delays.

On October 11, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks and Troop G Barracks, personnel from Manchester Fire and EMS, as well as members from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a fully loaded tractor-trailer that had rolled over off the right side of the roadway. The crash occurred on I-293 South, around mile marker 7.

Upon arrival, the operator of the tractor-trailer was identified as Zibirov Nurmagamed. 63, of Anjoy, Canada, 63, of Anjou, Canada.

Nurmagamed was treated for minor injuries and was cleared at the scene by EMS.

The right lane of I-293 South was shut down throughout the remainder of the night as crews worked to process and clear the scene.

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings

The tractor was removed from the scene and a shoulder closure was put in place by New Hampshire Department of Transportation for the trailer, filled with thousands of pounds of produce including potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage and turnips. Due to the truck having damaged structural support it had to be unloaded by hand. About 10 NH DOT workers assisted workers from Bauchman towing in unloading the contents so it could be hauled away.

The contents were trucked away from the scene and the truck was uprighted early Thursday afternoon as additional resources were needed during the increase in traffic from the morning commute.

All aspects of this crash remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Trooper Grimes at Alexander.O.Grimes@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.