Truck crashes into McHugh Funeral home

MANCHESTER, NH – A funeral home was heavily damaged after a Dodge Ram pick-up truck slammed into the brick structure at Hanover and Beech street Saturday.

Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a truck into a building with possible injuries.

On arrival at about 5:45 p.m. responders found a passenger car in the middle of the intersection and a pick-up truck into part of the McHugh Funeral home building which was closed at the time.

Firefighters and medics evaluated the occupants of both vehicles who all refused medical treatment.

Firefighters from MFD Truck 1, Rescue 1, and Engine 11 constructed supports for the roof over the driveway in an effort to temporarily support the structure. One steel post and bricks were totally removed by the crash. and on the other corner, the brings were damaged.

After adding temporary support to the roof the truck was able to be removed by a Queen City Towing flatbed truck. The passenger car was also towed from the scene.

Information at the scene including statements from witnesses indicates the driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a motor-vehicle violation due to failure to yield.

The accident investigation is being handled by Manchester Police.