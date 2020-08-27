Tru by Hilton seals deal with Common Man Roadside for food service at Spring Street hotel

MANCHESTER, NH — The Common Man Roadside is the newest tenant in Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel located in the Silicon Millyard, an area of Manchester with a concentration of 30+ tech firms. The deal was facilitated by broker Amy Chhom and agent Matt Toolin of The Chhom Group, a commercial real estate firm that works closely with the Silicon Millyard.

The Common Man Roadside, which recently expanded to South Willow Street with a gas station/deli, will be the exclusive food and beverage partner for the Spring Street hotel, and will include a restaurant with a bar and outdoor patio, as well as a cafe and coffee shop.

Tru by Hilton Manchester brings a unique vibe to the city’s hospitality industry and offerings. Launched in 2016, Hilton’s Tru brand is targeted to a younger demographic, with lobby areas designed for meeting and socializing, community workspaces, and space for games. Tru broke ground in February 2019 with plans to open in the fall of 2020 and is already proving to be a desirable location for tenants.

“After many years of planning, we are pleased to welcome The Common Man Roadside to the project, sais project Developer Peter Flotz. “We continue to seek solutions to complement the one-of-a-kind Manchester Millyard experience.”

The Common Man Roadside is a natural fit in the Tru space and has solidified its reputation across New Hampshire for its signature ” Real Food. Real Fast.” The new Millyard location will feature the same fast and fresh food that guests have come to know and expect from other locations around the state. Guests will have a variety of options, including made-to-order or grab-and-go items with an emphasis on take-out with mobile and online ordering capabilities.

“We are excited to continue expanding our concept and to grow our brand,” said Brad Pernaw of The Common Man Roadside. “The Millyard area has so much history and character, and we could not pass on the opportunity of being in the epicenter of commerce in New Hampshire.”

With 2,200 square feet of tenant space and potential for dedicated patio space at Tru, there is still room to grow when it comes to partnering with vendors, says Amy Chhom.

“When we think about the Millyard and what services are missing to support the businesses, we have considered a small walk-in medical use, a service provider like beauty/spa/barbershop, maybe an office-related business like a Kinkos/Fed-ex/UPS store, as well as exercise or health-related, like yoga or fitness,” Chhom said.

The Common Man Roadside at Tru will have both a 1,600-square-foot café and coffee shop as well as a 3,000 square foot restaurant. The restaurant will seat 120 and include a bar and outdoor patio, enhancing the relaxed, social nature of the hotel.

“The hotel’s Downtown Millyard location is ideal for business and leisure hotel guests while in town for a short or long visit. Having dining and retail options within the hotel for our guests will only increase our customer base, said Kenneth Tarara of hotel management company Lafrance Hospitality. “We look forward to the positive reputation that The Common Man Roadside will bring to the Millyard and our hotel guests.”

If you would like more information about Tru by Hilton Downtown, The Common Man Roadside, or available tenant space at the hotel, please email or call The Chhom Group at 603-235-4180 or amy@chhomgroup.com