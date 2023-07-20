Trisciani filing marks fourth mayoral candidate on the ballot

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, June Trisciani filed paperwork to run for mayor this fall, becoming the fourth candidate seeking to replace outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

For Trisciani, the key issues she has been hearing from people on the campaign trail are homelessness in the city, public safety and education.

On homelessness, Trisciani praises the efforts of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Adrienne Beloin, particularly in regard to a recently formed task force and the engagement center concept at the Beech Street shelter. However, she believes that in itself won’t be enough on its own to address the problem as new methods will need to be explored given the complexity of the topic.

“There’s no magic bullet, but as a team we can continue coming up with ways to give people a leg up and get people out of the situation of living on the streets,” she said. “You have to meet people where they’re at and given that everyone is different, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, we just have to keep supporting (Beloin) and giving her the support and tools to put the network in place that will solve these challenges.”

Regarding public safety and education, she reiterated the need to provide those tools and that support.

“We need to make sure we’re understanding what educators are seeing and feeling in their classrooms every day and we need to continue to work closely with the district and the Board of School Committee in addressing those needs,” she said. “It’s about looking at the holistic picture and asking how we meet every student at where they’re at and making sure we can get equity for every student in the district.”

Trisciani opted to file through signed petitions rather than paying a filing fee, a route not taken by most candidates that have filed for municipal office so far this year. However, she believes that using the petition option is an important part of the ethos behind her campaign.

“I chose to (file by petition) because I think for me the key is getting out there and talking to people. When you’re filing with petitions signed by everyday residents of Manchester, these are the people that are going to be out voting,” she said. “These are the people that care about the issues and these are the people that we’re trying to serve. For me, it was important to get their buy-in and make sure we’re building this team from the ground to win this.”

A native of the Queen City, Trisciani is currently one of Manchester’s two Aldermen At-Large, previously serving as Chair of the Manchester Planning Board. Trisciani also ran for the New Hampshire State Senate in 2022.

As of Thursday, Trisiciani follows Jay Ruais, Will Stewart and Kevin Cavanuagh in the mayoral race. Filing ends on Friday, with the voters heading to the polls on Sept. 19 to determine the final two candidates in November’s general election.

“In an open race, we are fortunate to have many great candidates. I appreciate seeing voters coming out to events and learning about each candidate before they make their decision,” said Trisciani.