Trisciani endorsed by IBEW Local 2320 President

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, Politics 0
Todd Bedard and June Trisciani. Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, June Trisciani was endorsed by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2320 President Todd Bedard.

“For the past 16 years I have been a leader in the labor movement. During that time I have worked with many elected officials whom I trust to keep their word and fight for issues that impact working families and union members. June Trisciani is one of those political leaders,” said Bedard. “She has a deep understanding of the challenges facing Manchester and labor issues. I can easily say that when I add up all the meetings I’ve been a part of for NH candidates, June Trisciani is the most genuine, intelligent, and straightforward person I’ve met running for office. I wholeheartedly support and endorse June Trisciani for Mayor of Manchester and it is my hope that other union members and labor leaders will understand that she is the right choice for the city.”

“As a former union member, and someone who understands the important role unions play in our communities, I am honored to receive the endorsement of one of Manchester’s foremost labor leaders,” said Trisciani. “Todd and I share a vision of a strong diverse Manchester where workers are prioritized and high quality apprenticeship programs are available to ensure everyone has the opportunity to work in a safe environment while earning a living wage”

Kevin Cavanaugh, who has been endorsed by IBEW 2320 in previous state senate campaigns and worked as an employee with a telephone company for several decades, has been endorsed by Manchester’s firefighter unions as well as several other union groups.

The endorsement was not the first for Trisciani, who was recently endorsed by EMILY’s List.

