Trisciani endorsed by EMILY’s List

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, EMILY’s List endorsed June Trisciani for Mayor of Manchester.

Trisciani is one of 16 women endorsed so far in EMILY’s List’s Madam Mayor program, an initiative supporting pro-choice women running for and serving in local executive office.

“June Trisciani has been a strong advocate for reproductive rights and a fighter for the Granite State for her entire career. She’s invested in young people, small businesses, and vulnerable communities in order to ensure that everyone has the resources and support they need to thrive. At EMILYs List, we know just what a powerful difference mayors can make in the lives of their cities, and we are proud to endorse Trisciani for Mayor of Manchester because we know she will continue the good work she has done and ensure that Manchester remains a safe and prosperous community for years to come,” said EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler.

June Trisciani is a former educator and small business owner, fourth-generation Manchester native, and the city’s current alderman-at-large.

Prior to becoming Alderman At-Large, she also served on the board of a nonprofit and on Manchester’s Heritage Commission and Planning Board.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of EMILY’s List, “ said Trisciani. “We need more strong women in local office who recognize the importance of women’s reproductive rights and will always fight to protect our right to choose.”