Trisciani earns endorsements from slate of Manchester State Reps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Manchester Alderman At-Large Candidate June Trisciani announced the endorsement of 18 Democratic State Representatives from Manchester in her bid for one of the two At-Large Aldermanic seats being contested this fall.

The list of endorsements includes

Donald Bouchard (Hillsborough 11 – Ward 4)

Amy Bradley (Hillsborough 43 – Ward 4,5,6)

Patricia Cornell (Hillsborough 18 – Ward 11)

Jacqueline Chretien (Hillsborough 42 – Ward 1,2,3)

Mary Freitas (Hillsborough 14 – Ward 7)

Jeffrey Goley (Hillsborough 8 – Ward 1)

Willis Griffith (Hillsborough 18 – Ward 11)

Heidi Hamer (Hillsborough 17 – Ward 10)

Mary Heath (Hillsborough 14 – Ward 7)

Christopher Herbert (Hillsborough 43 – Ward 4,5,6)

Nicole Klein Knight (Hillsborough 11 – Ward 4)

Diane Langley (Hillsborough 8 – Ward 1)

Patrick Long (Hillsborough 10 – Ward 3)

Israel Piedra (Hillsborough 9 – Ward 2)

Joshua Query (Hillsborough 16 – Ward 9)

Kendall Snow (Hillsborough 19 – Ward 12)

Matt Wilhelm (Hillsborough 42 – Ward 1,2,3)

Constance Van Houten (Hillsborough 45 – Ward 10,11,12)

Trisiciani said the representatives appreciated June’s collaborative vision coupled with her progressive, pragmatic approach to provide a fresh perspective to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“I look forward to working in conjunction with our state representatives to support legislation that will benefit the citizens of Manchester and I appreciate their vote of confidence,” said Trisiciani.

To date, Trisciani has been endorsed and/or supported by Rights and Democracy for New Hampshire, the Manchester Education Association, the Manchester Professional Fire Fighters Association, and the New Hampshire Action Fund among others.