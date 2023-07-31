Trisciani courts supporters at West Side event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the filing period now complete, Manchester Mayoral Candidate June Trisciani took to the West Side to talk with supporters and area residents in an event at the home of Democratic State Representative Jane Beaulieu.

Beaulieu says she supports Trisciani since Trisciani is the only female mayoral candidate as well as her experience serving on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Manchester Planning Board. However, Beaulieu says the primary reason she is supporting Trisciani comes down to perspective and work ethic.

“I think June is more of an outsider, I think people like that about her and that she’s more independent than (Manchester Mayoral Candidates Will Stewart and Kevin Cavanaugh),” said Beaulieu. “She’s working really hard, she’s raising the money she needs, she’s visible and doing great.”

Roger Bleau, a North End resident that attended the event, said that he considered Stewart and Cavanaugh, but decided on Trisciani for similar reasons to Beaulieu.

“I like all three, but she’s the best of the three,” said Bleau. “I guess I just know her better. She’s got a great personality, very smart, very organized, works with people well. She’s got a lot going for her and I think she’d be great as mayor.”

Trisciani was in positive spirits at the event as the feedback she has received so far talking to voters across the city. She said that her experience as a small business owner and a teacher in addition to her experience within city government uniquely qualifies her for the role of mayor, adding that she believes Manchester is on the right track and she hopes to continue that momentum if elected.

“I think that with my outreach and the relationships I have throughout the city, I am uniquely qualified for the position,” said Trisciani. “I think (the city) is on a good trajectory, but we need someone strong to keep moving that forward and building upon it as well.”

Trisciani is joined by Stewart, Cavanaugh and Jay Ruais in the mayoral race, with voters selecting the top two candidates to advance to November’s General Election in a primary scheduled for September, 19.