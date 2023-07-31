Trisciani courts supporters at West Side event

Monday, July 31, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0
Monday, July 31, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

June Trisciani (left) talks with State Representative Mary Freitas (D-Manchester). Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H.  –  With the filing period now complete, Manchester Mayoral Candidate June Trisciani took to the West Side to talk with supporters and area residents in an event at the home of Democratic State Representative Jane Beaulieu.

Beaulieu says she supports Trisciani since Trisciani is the only female mayoral candidate as well as her experience serving on the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Manchester Planning Board. However, Beaulieu says the primary reason she is supporting Trisciani comes down to perspective and work ethic.

“I think June is more of an outsider, I think people like that about her and that she’s more independent than (Manchester Mayoral Candidates Will Stewart and Kevin Cavanaugh),” said Beaulieu. “She’s working really hard, she’s raising the money she needs, she’s visible and doing great.”

Roger Bleau, a North End resident that attended the event, said that he considered Stewart and Cavanaugh, but decided on Trisciani for similar reasons to Beaulieu.

“I like all three, but she’s the best of the three,” said Bleau. “I guess I just know her better. She’s got a great personality, very smart, very organized, works with people well. She’s got a lot going for her and I think she’d be great as mayor.”

Trisciani was in positive spirits at the event as the feedback she has received so far talking to voters across the city. She said that her experience as a small business owner and a teacher in addition to her experience within city government uniquely qualifies her for the role of mayor, adding that she believes Manchester is on the right track and she hopes to continue that momentum if elected.

“I think that with my outreach and the relationships I have throughout the city, I am uniquely qualified for the position,” said Trisciani. “I think (the city) is on a good trajectory, but we need someone strong to keep moving that forward and building upon it as well.”

Trisciani is joined by Stewart, Cavanaugh and Jay Ruais in the mayoral race, with voters selecting the top two candidates to advance to November’s General Election in a primary scheduled for September, 19.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts