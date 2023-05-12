Trisciani Announces Campaign Co-Chairs and Kitchen Cabinet

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, fourth generation Manchester native, small business owner, and Alderman At-Large June Trisciani announced a groundswell of support from elected officials, small business owners, and community leaders across the political spectrum. June’s campaign co-chairs are John Rist, University System of New Hampshire Trustee, and Tom Lynch, a Republican community leader. The Kitchen Cabinet includes representatives from each of Manchester’s 12 wards.

“I am proud to be supported by elected officials and community leaders across the political spectrum who know that I will be ready to deliver real results on Day 1 as Mayor,” Said Mayoral candidate June Trisciani, “with the right leader and with common-sense solutions, together we can overcome these problems to create a better, more affordable, equitable, and vibrant Manchester.”

“While June and I don’t agree on every issue, I know that she is the best choice to tackle the challenges we face. She is a leader who listens and who gets things done, no matter the obstacles,” said Tom Lynch, Campaign Co-Chair.

“As a former school principal and a trustee of the UNH system, I have seen firsthand June’s passion for this city and her belief in Manchester’s future. I’m on Team June because she has the vision to move Manchester forward and the will to make it happen,” said John Rist, Campaign Co-Chair.

Campaign Kitchen Cabinet:

John Rist, Campaign Co-Chair, Trustee, University System of New Hampshire, Ward 7

Tom Lynch, Campaign Co-Chair, Republican Community Leader, Ward 8

Hon. Mary Freitas, New Hampshire House Representative (Hillsborough 26), Ward 7

Hon. Jane Beaulieu, New Hampshire House Representative (Hillsborough 19), Ward 10

Hon. Heidi Hamer, New Hampshire House Representative (Hillsborough 19), Ward 10

Hon. Jim Burkush, Manchester Alderman and former Fire Chief, Ward 9

Hon. Gary Hamer, Manchester School Board, Ward 10

Ed Doyle, Ward 1

Bryce Kaw-uh, Ward 1

William Siroty, Ward 1

William Stelling, Ward 1

Dalila Provencher, Ward 2

Adele Boufford Baker, Ward 3

Mary Georges, Ward 3

Terry Heinzmann, Ward 4

Angela Philbrook, Ward 5

Maxine Mosely, Ward 6

Michael Farley, Ward 8

Garry Haworth, Ward 8

Sean Sargent, Ward 8

Ben Dion, Ward 9

Emerald Anderson-Ford, Ward 10

Donna Bernier McQuade, Ward 10

Russell Boynton, Ward 10

James LaMothe, Ward 11

Erin Loomis, Ward 12

Connie Roy Czykowski, Ward 12