Trinty passes road test, punches ticket to finale

HOPKINTON, NH – Competing on the road for the first time in the 2021 playoffs, the Trinity High School boys lacrosse team proved every bit as dangerous as at home.

Following an 8-7 opening-round triumph over Campbell on June 3, the Pioneers earned a 10-6 win over Pelham in the state quarterfinals this past Saturday to setup a semifinal matchup at Hopkinton.

There, the Pioneers traded goals with the host Hawks throughout the second half before pulling away for a 12-7 victory Wednesday afternoon.

The win clinches a spot in the state championship game where the Trinity will play Plymouth at Laconia High School’s Bank of New Hampshire Stadium at 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Tate Flint led the team in scoring with three goals and four assists, while Ethan Flannagan found the back of the net four times and pitched in an assist.

Brady Watts may have had the best overall showing of the day. He contributed three goals, including the last two tallies of the game, produced three assists and controlled the faceoff dot throughout the game, winning 10 of 17 opportunities.

Dillon Brown made his mark as a two-way middie, added a goal and an assist, and Brennan Walsh started the scoring after the half with his lone tally of the day.

In net, Nick Guerra made nine saves on 16 shots, while defenders Brendan Boss and Matt Miclette limited the Hawks’ opportunities throughout the contest.