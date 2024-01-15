Trinity’s Edokpolo, Memorial’s Rodriguez shine in weekend track meets

EXETER, NH — Memorial High’s Hannah Rodriguez turned in a sterling individual performance, with two first place finishes and a second, in Saturday’s multi-team meet at Phillips Exeter Academy.

As a team, the Memorial girls placed third, among 11 teams, with 62 points. Phillips Exeter, a non-NHIAA school, won the meet with 81 points. Windham was second with 76.

The Memorial boys tied with Pelham for fourth, with 31 points. Phillips Exeter, a non-NHIAA school, placed first with 110 points, followed by Portsmouth Christian (53) and Windham (33). Trinity High placed sixth with 30 points.

Rodriguez, a junior, won the girls’ long jump with best leap 15-03.25 and placed second in the 55 meters in a time of 7.62 seconds. She also anchored the Crusaders team (including sophomore Jordan Courter, senior Ayonide Sanni and sophomore Victoria Ford), which won the 4×200 relay in 1:52.75.

Trinity High senior Nehemiah Oyaronbi wins his heat in the 300m, in a multi-team meet at @PhillipsExeter. Oyaronbi placed 5th overall in 38.33. @andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink @nhhssports @nhsportspage pic.twitter.com/gNjm8dnAyx — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) January 15, 2024

Ford also had a strong meet, placing second in the 55m hurdles in 9.28 seconds. Courter placed fourth in the 55 m (7.76) and fourth in the 300m (45.0).

Junior Elliot Krantz placed second in the 1500m (5:43.11). Abby Bah placed 5th in the shot put (29-00.25). Emina Ramic placed fourth in the 1000m (3:54.22). The 4x400m relay team also placed fifth.

On the boys’ side, junior Chase Burris led Memorial by winning the long jump with a leap of 20-05.00. He also placed sixth in the high jump with a best leap of 5-06.00 and was sixth in the 55m in a time of 6.76 seconds.

Senior Owen Davis turned in a strong performance in the 3000m, placing second in 9:24.10. Senior AJ Sebastian was fourth in the 55m in 6.76 seconds. Senior Rudy Fricker was third in the 55m hurdles in 8.93 seconds, with senior Colby Hales sixth in 9.84.

Trinity was led by the performance of junior Rere Edokpolo, who won the high jump with a leap of 6-0 and placed econd in the long jump with a leap of 19-04.5.

Senior Nehemiah Oyaronbi scored points in three events. He was third in the 55m (6.60), fourth in the shot put (37-05.75) and fifth in the 300 (38.33).

Edokpolo and Oyaronbi joined Evan Jeffers and Brandon Roth on the 4x200m relay team that placed third in 1:44.96.

Central High competes at Plymouth State

Central was among 16 teams competing in the co-ed meet, Saturday at Plymouth State. The Little Green boys placed ninth with 18 points. Coe-Brown won the meet with 69 points.

The Central girls placed 12th with 4 points. Kearsage won the meet with 58 points.

Central was led by a stellar performance from Kaedin Gagne. The junior placed third in the long jump with a leap of 19-01.75 and fourth in the 300m in 39.12. Gagne also ran anchor for the third place 4x400m relay team, joining junior Sean Venator, freshman Liam Patten and junior Maxwell Robert.

Also placing was junior Mattia Riccardelli took fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-06.

On the girls’ side, Ava Becker scored the points with a fourth place finish in the 55m in a time of 10.48.