Trinity won’t play in the Bishop’s Bowl

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester has announced that the 2021 Bishop’s Bowl has been cancelled.

Founded in 2019, the contest between Trinity and St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover was intended to create a new Thanksgiving weekend football tradition between the two New Hampshire-based Catholic high schools.

However, the game was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the game was cancelled due to the two teams’ playoff runs and lingering injuries, with Trinity reaching the NHIAA Division III Final and St. Thomas Aquinas reaching the NHIAA Division II Semifinals.

“Short rosters could put students at greater risk of injury. The Superintendent agrees with the schools’ decision that it is in the interest of the student athletes not to play this year,” said the Diocese in a statement on Thursday.