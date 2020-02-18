Trinity wins penalty-marred contest

NASHUA, N.H. – When a hockey game has more penalty minutes than minutes on the scoreboard, that says something, especially when only one team is needed to reach that mark.

The Pelham/Nashua South Kings kept things close with the visiting Trinity Pioneers, but penalties blew up any chance of an upset as the Pioneers heading home with a 5-2 decision.

Trinity offered the Kings four power plays of their own, and the hosts capitalized on the first one as Jake Guerriero took the game’s first goal 8:28 left in the opening period. Just eight seconds later, AJ True equalized for the Pioneers, but the Kings held things there until True added a second tally just under two minutes into the second period.

True’s second goal came thanks to a bench minor as the Kings found themselves with too many men on the ice during a shift change. Just over two minutes later, the Pioneers also got caught with a too many men minor, but the Kings could not capitalize.

Trinity wouldn’t add any more goals in second period, despite a 16-3 shots on goal edge during the period as well as four more King penalties that included a misconduct for Chase Devins.

Callin Booth put the Pioneers up 3-1 with 10:06 left in regulation, but the Kings Chris Skelley brought the game back within a goal thanks to his point-blank snapshot just over two minutes later.

Any dreams of an upset were laid to rest though as Quinn Booth put away two goals for Trinity in the game’s final five minutes, with Booth’s second goal unleashing what would a misconduct for John Pinksten and a game misconduct for Brandon Rheaume.

Along with their penalty woes, the Kings were outshot by the Pioneers, 47-10.

Anthony Dizullo notched three assists for the Pioneers as well in the win.

Trinity climbs to 11-2-1, just behind Salem (11-1-3) and Concord (13-1-0) for the race for Division I’s top seed. The Pioneers will seek to dislodge Bedford from their six-game winning streak on Thursday, with the Bulldogs’ sixth victory in that streak coming later on Monday with a 10-1 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Meanwhile, the Kings fall to 5-11-0 with their loss on Monday. They’ll play out the string with a Battle of the Bridge contest against North/Souhegan on Wednesday, followed by one more home game next week against Exeter.