Trinity spring sports teams seek net gains in 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – With longer days and warmer weather in the weeks ahead, the Trinity High School spring athletics teams, including the defending-state champion boys lacrosse team, head back outside with renewed title hopes in 2022.

Boys Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Mike Martinez (16th season)

Last Season:

Top Returning Athletes:

Matt Miclette – Senior defenseman (Captain) – “Will lead the Pioneers,” said Martinez. “Should be in the running for defensive player of the year. Would have been first-team all-state last year but missed nine games due to injury.”

Mike Evans – Senior defenseman and face-off specialist (61% last season in four games while Brady Watts was hurt) – 2nd-team all-state

Nick Guerra – Junior goalie

Mattie Beausoleil – Senior long-stick middle

Austin Pepin – Senior middle/attack (All-state honorable mention with 10 goals/9 assists last season)

Lucas Fraser – Senior middie (8 goals/4 assists last season)

Andrew Overy – Sophomore attack (Captain) – Returns as the leading scorer after posting 22 goals and 11 assists as a freshman last season

Promising Newcomers:

Chase Michael Hunt – Junior goalie (transfer) – “He will fight for the starting spot and gives us two top-5 goalies in the division,” said Martinez.

Tyler Manning – Junior attack (transfer) – “He should challenge for the scoring lead,” said Martinez.

Lucas Bender – Freshman middle – “He will continue the legacy of great defensive two-way middies,” said Martinez.

Fynn McDonough – Senior middle – “He is going to be the wild card,” said Martinez. “If his hockey skills and vision translate on the field, he will be in the running for all-state.”

Jack Sochia – Senior attack

James Thibodeau – Senior defense

Expectations for this Season:

“We have a championship defense, but can the offense catch up? We will have our growing pains but look to be in the mix for a top-5 finish and go from there,” said Martinez. “At that point it will be anyone’s game. Campbell is the favorite, but I expect Laconia, Plymouth, Hopkinton and Lebanon to be in the mix.”



Biggest Challenge:

“Our biggest challenges is who replaces Tate Flint (transfer Derryfield), Ethan Flanagan (transfer Derryfield), Brady Watts (transfer KOA prep school) and Dillion Brown (graduation) who (collectively) accounted for 67% of last year’s offense,” said Martinez. “Big shoes to fill for Overy, Manning, and Pepin.”

First 3 Games:

April 12 vs. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

April 13 vs. Stevens, 4:30 p.m.

April 19 @ Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Head Coach:

Lauren Perry (2 years with assistant Emily Letourneau)

Last Season:

5-7

Top Returning Athletes:

Maeve Smith, senior (Captain)

Courtney Ingham, senior (Captain)

Carolyn Burleigh, junior

Lexie DeFreitas, sophomore

Peyton Holmes, sophomore

Faith Ampuja, sophomore

Promising Newcomer:

“We have a large freshmen class, with each athlete showing great promise,” said Perry. “Standouts include Arabella Mariano and Meghan Schmidt.”

Expectations for this Season:

“I’m lucky enough to have a team full of athletes who show up and give their all everyday, regardless of their skill level,” said Perry. “We have a lot to learn, but I’m excited by the team’s energy to want to improve and their support of one another in getting to that next level. We have a lot up our sleeves this season and are excited to compete.”

Biggest Challenge:

“We’re a small team and still growing a relatively new program at Trinity so those low numbers can be tough as we move through the season,” said Perry. “With that said, each girl comes to each practice ready to work and I’m confident that same mentality will continue, especially when the excitement and adrenaline of games is added into the picture.”

First 3 Games:

April 11 @ Kearsarge, 4 p.m.

April 12 @ Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough, 5:15 p.m.

April 18 @ Gilford, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (co-op with West High School)

Head Coach:

Hope Willard (First season as head coach following two years as an assistant)

Last Season:

Reached playoffs, lost in first round

Top Returning Athletes:

Emma Service (Captain)

Emily Deleault (Captain)

Kiera Gilman (Captain)

Riley McNamara (Captain)

Promising Newcomer:

“At this time, Trinity-West is a young team, and I am currently still assessing the many talents of the team,” said Willard.”

Expectations for this Season:

“As the head coach, my expectation for the season is to increase the commitment to the team and co-op,” said Willard, “as well as each player being able to improve on her skills for the sport.”

Biggest Challenge:

“Trinity-West’s biggest challenge revolves around the integration of the two previous-opposing schools,” said Willard.

First 3 Games:

April 11 vs. Manchester Central/Memorial, 4 p.m.

April 13 @ Timberlane, 4 p.m.

April 18 @ Nashua South, 4 p.m.

