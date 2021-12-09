Trinity hoops squads begin march toward March

MANCHESTER, NH – Expectations are frequently high for Trinity’s varsity high school boys and girls basketball teams and this season is no different as the Pioneers prepare for another season of hopeful success on the New Hampshire hardwood.
Boys Basketball
Head Coach:
Keith Bike (3rd season)
Top Returning Athletes:
- Sophomore Tyler Bike (Led team in assists as a freshmen, tied for 2nd in scoring)
- Sophomore Mark Nyomah (Tied for 2nd in scoring as a freshmen last year)
- Sophomore Devohn Ellis (One of 3 freshmen who started last season)
- Junior Connor Hermann (Versatile team player)
Promising Newcomers:
- Senior Andrew Politi (Had 29 points in Coaches-for-a-Cause Jamboree)
- Junior Quinton Pincoske (Can shoot it and defend)
- Sophomore Max Shosa
- Freshmen Jaiden Summers
Last Season:
- 14-3 (Lost in semifinals of D-I basketball tournament)
Expectations for this Season:
“Win a state championship,” said Bike.
Biggest Challenge:
“Rebounding and sharing the ball. If we can do those things every night we can be tough to beat,” said Bike.
First 3 Games:
- Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 vs. Manchester Central
- Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 at Windham
- Friday, Dec. 17, 6:30 at Manchester Memorial
Girls Basketball
Head Coach:
Kevin Fraser (1st season)
Top Returning Athletes:
- Sophomore Dakoda Correia
- Junior Achol Tour
- Junior Carolyn Burleigh
Promising Newcomer:
- Freshman Adut Tour
- Freshman Mallory Hobauz
- Freshman Destiny Wani
- Sophomores Ava Houde
- Sophomore Ava Blomquist
Last Season:
- 6-8 record playing a shortened regional schedule
Expectations for this Season:
“The expectations for the season are to compete with improvement weekly, letting the hard work take care of itself,” said Fraser.
Biggest Challenge:
“The team’s biggest challenge is to build a program with consistency year after year,” said Fraser.
Next 3 Games:
- Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Central
- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. vs. Windham
- Friday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. vs. Manchester Memorial