Trinity football remains unbeaten, makes short work of ConVal, 49-0

MANCHESTER, NH — ConVal recovered an onside kick to start its game with Trinity, Friday night at Derryfield Park.

Thus endeth the Cougars’ highlights for the evening.

Trinity scored on all seven of its first-half possessions, en route to a 49-0 shellacking of ConVal, a game played with running time throughout the second half. The Pioneers showed off an offense that was as versatile as it was ruthlessly efficient. Quarterback Jack Service ran for one touchdown and threw for another. Seniors Paul Thibault and Bobby Kinsella each scored twice on the ground.

#Trinity Senior wide receiver Devohn Ellis makes a brilliant diving catch on this pass from Jack Service. Unfortunately, the play was called back on a penalty. Trinity had plenty of firepower in a 49-0 win over @WeAreConVal .@andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/ihikyK90KH — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) September 16, 2023

Through the first three weeks of the season, Trinity has yet to play anything more than a glorified scrimmage. The Pioneers have outscored Kingswood, Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough and ConVal by a combined 147-0.

“We have almost the entire team back from the team that lost in the state championship game last year. We knew we were going to be pretty good,” said Trinity Head Coach Rob Cathcart. “We just need to figure out how to win the last couple of games in the playoffs, this year. We’ve got to do that by going one game at a time.”

Sophomore Anthony DiGiamtommaso sweeps around end for 32 yards, setting up #Trinity’s first touchdown in the Pioneers’ 49-0 win over @WeAreConVal on Friday at Derryfield Park. pic.twitter.com/9HUc09Zw2k — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) September 16, 2023

Led by Thibault (5 carries, 77 yards) and Alex Oyaronbi (6 carries, 83 yards), Trinity rolled up 329 yards on the ground. For the game, the Pioneers outgained the Cougars, 405-105. The smothering Pioneers’ defense, riding a streak of 12 shutout quarters, forced ConVal (2-1) into five turnovers, including interceptions by four different defensive backs.

How complete was Trinity’s domination? As the first half came to a close, the Pioneers had more points (49) than ConVal had total yards (32).

“We are very happy with the defense,” said Cathcart. “They’re trying to make sure they play a sound defense, where they are each responsible for their area. They’re taking pride in that and they’re playing hard together in a good, strong team defense.”

Trinity wasted no time jumping on top. After an interception by sophomore Oliver Service, it took the Pioneers just four plays to march 67 yards. Big runs by Jack Service, Oyaronbi and Anthony DiGiatommaso led to a one-yard touchdown run by Thibault and a 7-0 lead just 2:41 into the game.

Senior running back Paul Thibault scampers 51 yards to set up #Trinity’s third touchdown of the first quarter, en route to a 49-0 romp over @WeAreConVal on Friday.@andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/L05YLFyo8e — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) September 16, 2023

Big plays were commonplace for the Pioneers. a 48-yard catch and run by Oyaronbi set up a 1-yard TD sneak by Jack Service and a 51-yard scamper by Thibault set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Service to Owens Aristor to make it 21-0.

After a fumble recovery inside the ConVal 10-yard line, it took just two plays for Kinsella to find the end zone from four yards out, as the lead ballooned to 28-0 after one quarter.

Things didn’t get any better for the visitors in the second quarter. A blocked punt, another interception thrown by quarterback Bradley Brunelle (5 for 21, 37 yards, 3 Int.) and a turnover on downs led to three more rushing touchdowns from Thibault, Kinsella and Devohn Ellis.

#Trinity quarterback Jack Service connects with tight end Owens Aristor on a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Pioneers’ 49-0 win over @WeAreConVal, Friday night.@andrewsylvia @ManchInkLink pic.twitter.com/0xQxeUhF85 — Bill Gilman (@bgilman66) September 16, 2023

It’s unlikely Trinity will be next week, at home, against 1-2 Monadnock. However, lurking on the horizon is a Sept. 29 showdown with Campbell (3-0), the team that beat the Pioneers, 16-14, in the Division III State title game last year.

Catchcart said it’s up to the coaching staff to make sure the players don’t look too far ahead or get overconfident.

“We just have to remind them that we haven’t accomplished anything yet,” he said. “We’ve gone pretty far the last couple of years but we haven’t won it. And the team that won it (last year) is Campbell. They’re the state champion and we have to knock them off if we get the opportunity.”