Trinity earns quarterfinal rematch in Bedford

Thursday, March 2, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0
Thursday, March 2, 2023 Andrew Sylvia High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Trinity’s DeVohn Ellis with the ball. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Trinity now needs just three more wins to defend their NHIAA Division I boys’ basketball crown, following their convincing 79-51 win over Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

The Pioneers held a narrow 15-12 lead after the first quarter, but that lead would grow to 13 points by the half and grow even further after that point thanks to 21 second half points by junior Tyler Bike.

Bike led Trinity with 28 points overall, followed by 17 from freshman Kevin Doherty.

Senior Matthew Minckler had 12 points for the Clippers, with junior Miles DeLongh and senior Matthew Hudlin each chipping in 11.

Trinity now heads to Bedford for a Saturday night quarterfinal matchup against the top-ranked Bulldogs. The tables were turned last year when Trinity held the top seed and defeated Bedford 78-65 in the quarterfinals. The two teams last met in December, with Bedford taking a 68-22 victory.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts