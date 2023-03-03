Trinity earns quarterfinal rematch in Bedford

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Trinity now needs just three more wins to defend their NHIAA Division I boys’ basketball crown, following their convincing 79-51 win over Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

The Pioneers held a narrow 15-12 lead after the first quarter, but that lead would grow to 13 points by the half and grow even further after that point thanks to 21 second half points by junior Tyler Bike.

Bike led Trinity with 28 points overall, followed by 17 from freshman Kevin Doherty.

Senior Matthew Minckler had 12 points for the Clippers, with junior Miles DeLongh and senior Matthew Hudlin each chipping in 11.

Trinity now heads to Bedford for a Saturday night quarterfinal matchup against the top-ranked Bulldogs. The tables were turned last year when Trinity held the top seed and defeated Bedford 78-65 in the quarterfinals. The two teams last met in December, with Bedford taking a 68-22 victory.