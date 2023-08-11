Trinity annual golf tournament gets unexpected $125K boost for new fitness equipment

MANCHESTER, NH –After a morning of golf in the spirit of friendly competition and supporting their alma mater, 125 golfers retired to the Derryfield event center where the real fun began last week, where alumni and friends gathered for lunch and fundraising.

The 31st Annual Trinity High School Golf Tournament sold out and exceeded its goal of raising $25,000 for the school’s Trinity Fund, which benefits students in need. In addition to the proceeds from the tournament and silent auction, the school this year accepted a $125,000 contribution from downtown business owner Ed Baroody, who attended the event to present an actual big check and say a few words in the spirit of community.

“I’m honored to be here today – even though I’m a Central graduate,” Baroody said with a wide grin, queuing a roomful of jolly “boos” and laughter from the crowd. He quickly noted his father was a Bishop Brady alumni to soften the rivalry. Then he announced his donation, which is earmarked for fitness equipment, installation and renovation of a new health and fitness center at Trinity, for which he was given a standing ovation.

“Our mission is to bring health and wellness to the community, and whatever we can do, we do,” he said, of his Elm Street Zoo Gym and Fitness Center. “That’s why we open our doors to any 16-year-old or older during February and April vacations and they can train for free,” he said. “As a teenager I can remember Hillside opening the doors to the school and I could actually play basketball there – your parents could ask you if you wanted to go to Disneyland, but I would much rather be there playing basketball every day.”

Despite his public school roots, Baroody serves as chair of finance for St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford and is excited for his own son to have the Trinity experience. “He’s transferring from Bedford High School in the fall,” Baroody said.

Baroody spoke about the importance of encouraging kids to get out and exercise regularly – unlike the time of his youth, before hand-held and gaming technology took over – kids today need avenues and outlets to get them active and moving.

He also mentioned that naming rights for the new gym is available for $125,000.

Among those who turned out for the tournament was Dan Mullin, 1990 Trinity graduate who was a member of the 1988 Division 1 State Championship football team. Now a commentator for ESPN, he recently hung up his coaching hat after a successful run for both Mississippi State and the University of Florida.

“This school embodied a lot of things when we were here, and maybe we didn’t have the biggest enrollment but we loved to play sports and win together,” Mullin said. “Until now I haven’t had the time off to attend this event, so this is my first time, but being back I’m reminded of all the generations of Trinity people who came before – and after – me.”

He noted that to this day his closest friends in the world are still his 1990 classmates.

“That’s the kind of camaraderie we have here, so many fantastic memories were made and so of course we want to be here to help the school in any way we can,” Mullin said.

As a teenager in Londonderry, Mullin recalled that his parents were pushing him to go to Bishop Guertin in Nashua.

“But I wanted to go to Trinity – especially after I came and met the coaches, and I’m glad I made the right choice,” Mullin said, mentioning his own former Trinity coach by name, with gratitude. “As a coach my whole life I understand that the game really isn’t about the wins and losses; it’s about having a real impact on young people’s lives. It’s the Pat O’Neils of the world that make a positive difference in so many lives.”

Trinity High School President Nathan Stanton said the golf tournament helps to get the momentum going for the school’s fundraising campaign and said Baroody’s donation represents a huge saving to the school, which can focus on other areas now that the much-needed renovation to their gym is taken care of.

“The cost to educate students versus tuition we receive is a huge gap and this kind of fundraising helps to fill that gap,” Stanton said.