Trinity advances to boys’ soccer championship

RAYMOND, N.H. – Trinity returns home on Saturday for a chance at the NHIAA Division III Boys’ Soccer Championship after defeating Raymond 5-0 on Wednesday.

Colin McHugh shocked the Rams with a goal just 17 seconds into the contest, following with a headed goal in the 15th minute.

“I ran up the field, I was ready for it, the goalie was there and finished it off. On the second one, the defender just gave me some room and I finished it off with the header,” said McHugh.

Eamon LaPalme almost accidentally scored the next goal, as multiple players scrambled for the ball, with LaPlame tapping the ball in while almost sliding into the back of the net. The goal was so close that play actually continued for a few moments until the referee indicated that ball went completely over the line and his teammates picked him up off the ground inside the goal and told him that he scored.

Trinity added one more goal before half time thanks to a converted penalty kick from Nathan Meeker, earning the shot after Raymond defender Spencer Cunningham shoved Trinity’s Santi Avendano just inside the box.

Meeker felt that the Pioneers’ physical approach played a role in the penalty, as Raymond tried to respond but were unable to calibrate their response.

“They weren’t ready for it. We got the early goal, but they couldn’t get to the same intensity,” said Meeker. “(Santi) went down to the box, they hit us, he went down. PKs are free goals, so we’ll take it.”

LaPalme added an insurance goal after the half to complete the victory.

Trinity Head Coach Chris Morgan says his squad is ready for Saturday’s championship game against Gilford, who defeated Hopkinton 1-0 in the other semi-final matchup earlier in the day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan has not had the ability to scout Gilford this year, with teams only playing opponents within their immediate geographical area for the most part.

“It’s an odd year, but we’ll take it, we’re just happy to be playing,” said Morgan. “I don’t know, it’s like a pickup game, I guess. Just got to go out there and play our game and hope for the best. If we play our game, I think we’ll be fine.”

Trinity will play the game at Derryfield Park at 2 p.m. They are the last remaining fall team among Manchester’s five high schools.