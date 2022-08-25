Transplant technology: United Therapeutics’ 3D-printing of human organs focused on every breath you take

MANCHESTER, NH – “Dying is an Art.” – Poet and Novelist Sylvia Plath.

“Death is an Option.” – United Therapeutics Founder and CEO Martine Rothblatt.

The biotech company United Therapeutics in 2018 expanded its presence in Manchester’s Millyard with its subsidiary Lung Biotechnology PBC and the departure of the software company Autodesk. The publically traded firm (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a Wall Street wunderkind, but then United Therapeutics is in the amazement business. Its 950 employees are spread between corporate offices in Silver Spring, Maryland, and North Carolina’s Research Triangle, with additional research labs in Quebec, Florida and California. In Manchester, 3D lungs and kidneys are being printed, and lists 13 current job openings for various scientists and research assistants.

In short, United Therapeutics seeks to save and prolong lives through both cutting-edge transplants and the printing of human organs. When 3D lungs allow animal subjects to live 30 days post-transplant, FDA approval will be given for human trials, according to Dr. Martine Rothblatt.

Rothblatt, former CEO of Geostar and creator of SiriusXM Satellite Radio, transferred her considerable energies to biotech when her daughter Jenesis was diagnosed at 12 with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, a constriction of blood vessels to the lungs that is generally fatal at a young age.

Jenesis is now in her 30s and United Therapeutics has five FDA-approved drugs on the market to treat the condition.

The elder Rothblatt told Forbes: “I’m a person who likes to hear why something can’t be done and I’ll whittle down every one of the can’ts one at a time.”