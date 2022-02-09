Tracy Gillick joins Granite State Independent Living as COO

CONCORD – Tracy Gillick has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for Granite State Independent Living.

With nearly 30-years of management and accounting expertise in the non-profit sector, Gillick arrives with a critical skillset needed to assist GSIL in achieving its mission of serving the disabled through advocacy, education and services.

“We are unique in that GSIL is managed by its consumers,” explains Deborah Ritcey, CEO of Granite State Independent Living. “The COO will have the unique opportunity to work closely alongside those we serve, ensuring we can meet the changing and growing needs of our independent-minded population. We face challenges such as workforce development and the need for expanded services and training. We believe Tracy will help us address those challenges and grow our organization.”

“GSIL leads the state’s efforts in providing solutions and opportunities for families and consumers of every age and background and I am excited to step in and help manage those efforts,” said Tracy Gillick, GSIL’s new COO. “There are a number of ongoing and new projects at GSIL which will help this organization advance its mission, such as implementing new technologies, seeking grants to fund critical service programs and enhancing education for those who seek new horizons. I can’t wait to get started.”

Granite State Independent Living oversees in-home care, transportation and education programs, advocacy and policy development, home access modification and equipment acquisition for hundreds of consumers. For more than 40 years, GSIL has served people statewide and boasts more than half of its Board of Directors and employees includes men and women with disabilities. We are whom we serve.

About GSIL

In 1980, it all started around a kitchen table in Goffstown, NH. Four people, each living with a disability, came together to overcome countless barriers and the lack of services available. With a shoestring budget of $40,000, created from personal bank accounts and donations from family and friends, Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) began its grassroots journey. Today, as a statewide non-profit and New Hampshire’s only Center for Independent Living, we stay close to our roots with a focus on our 5 core services of education, information, advocacy, support and transition services for seniors and people with disabilities. We are able to speak and think with authority on behalf of the people we serve and support because we are led by a board of directors and staff of which over 51% are people with disabilities. With the help of our local New Hampshire communities, we assist people with tools for living life independently, so they can change their lives for the better. While much has changed over the years, one thing remains the same; GSIL is committed to the principle of personal choice and direction.