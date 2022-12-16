Tractor-trailers catch fire outside True Value Distribution Center, causes diesel fuel spill

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A late-night fire did damage to four tractor-trailer cabs and led to a diesel spill at the True Value Distribution Center at 333 Harvey Road.

According to Manchester Fire officials, at 10:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a report of multiple tractor-trailers on fire, first arriving engine company E3, reported multiple tractor-trailer cabs (no trailers) fully involved.

Engine 7 established a water supply and assisted Engine 3 to confine and extinguish the fires. A total of four truck cabs were involved, 6 fuel tanks failed during the fire causing a large diesel spill. Rescue 1 conducted containment operations, attempting to contain as much fuel as possible. DES was notified and responded to the scene. The fire was under control at 10:46 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Diesel fuel runoff saturated hose lines with diesel fuel and required firefighters to work with protective gear. In addition, the cold and rain made conditions challenging.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage was estimated between $200,000 to $400,000.