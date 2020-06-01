Tractor-trailer crash shuts down section of Londonderry Turnpike, driver pronounced dead

AUBURN, NH – Auburn Fire, Derry Fire and Chester Rescue responded to Londonderry Turnpike for a tractor-trailer accident Monday afternoon. A single tractor-trailer unit that had been traveling north on Londonderry Turnpike and crossed over the southbound lane and crashed into the woods. Power lines were knocked down during the crash, which caused a small fire.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene and declared the driver dead at the scene, according to Auburn Police Chief Raymond Pelton. Auburn Police immediately closed Londonderry Turnpike and set up detours at Spofford and Rattlesnake Hill roads to route traffic around the accident. Power is out in the area and it is unknown how many customers are affected.
According to Chief Pelton the roadway will be closed for several hours and the detours will remain in place until the road can safely be re-opened.
NH State Police Troop G is on scene assisting in the investigation with Auburn Police.
The truck involved in the accident had left the Auburn Transfer facility and was loaded with items removed from the facility. Some of the contents spilled on the ground from the truck’s cargo area. The truck has the markings of MBI on the cab and trailer of the truck. Two representatives from MBI were called to the scene.
No other vehicles appear to be involved according to Chief Pelton. The name of the driver will not be released until an appropriate time.
