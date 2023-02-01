Townhouses and more townhouses on Thursday’s Planning Board agenda

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning Board Meetings.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board held their monthly Business Meeting on Thursday, January 19 and the following cases were heard. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand.

S2022-012: 173 & 187 Oak Hill Avenue. Application approved.

Application approved. S2022-013: 916 Chestnut Street. Application approved.

Application approved. SP2022-021: 10000 South Willow Street. Application approved.

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 2 at 6 p.m. and the following cases will be reviewed. The public is welcome to attend this meeting at City Hall or watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda is available online.

During the Administrative matters portion of this meeting, the board will discuss proposed changes to the Accessory Dwelling Unit approval process. This will be a continuation of a discussion started at the January 19 meeting.

SP2022-023: S. Mammoth Road and Glacier Way, General Industrial / Industrial Zoning District, Ward 8.

A site plan application for the construction of six residential townhome units. This hearing was continued from January 5, 2023.

SP2023-001: 795 Grove Street, Redevelopment Zoning District, Ward 5

A site plan to construct an 8-unit townhouse development with associated site improvements.