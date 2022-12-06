Tower of Toys accepting donations for direct distribution to nonprofit organizations

MANCHESTER, NH – At a time when some families are struggling harder than ever to make ends meet, one local toy drive is hoping to leverage the community’s generosity to make Christmas brighter for kids across the state.

The 11th annual Tower of Toys initiative will be operating a little differently this year. Rather than direct distribution, they are now accepting unwrapped children’s toys, sports equipment, art supplies, cosmetics, movie certificates, and gift cards to benefit 10 nonprofit organizations that work with children and families in need. Donations will be distributed to:

Dover Children’s Home

Friends of Aine

Friends of Forgotten Children

My Turn

Nashua Children’s Home

New Generation

Roca Kidz Club

Spaulding Academy & Family Services

Walk with a Child

Webster House

Individuals and businesses are invited to participate by providing donations now through Thursday, December 15, in one of the following ways:

Deliver donations to the Beacon Building Atrium at 814 Elm Street in Manchester.

Order gifts online and ship them directly to the Red Arrow Diner Corporate Offices, 814 Elm Street, Suite 102, Manchester, 03101.

Online monetary donations are welcome to help sponsors purchase gifts to ensure there are gifts available for all age groups. These donations can also be used toward tax deductions. Please visit www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh for a PayPal link or QR code.

In addition, Tower of Toys 2022 sponsors, Industry East and Shopper’s Pub + Eatery, are donating a portion of their sales on Saturday, December 10 to Tower of Toys.

A celebratory holiday reception will be held at the Beacon Building on Thursday, December 15 from 5 to 10 pm. The event is open to the public and will feature refreshments and live music.

Tower of Toys is sponsored by the Red Arrow Diner, Angels Sewing and Quilting, the Beacon Building, Colliers, Cross Insurance, Dick Pratte Cabinetry, Downdog Flow Yoga & Pilates, Flexecution, Inc., Firefly American Bistro & Bar, Industry East, JDS Flooring, Just Flow Events & Marketing, Melanson, and Shopper’s Pub + Eatery.

For more information, visit https://toweroftoys.org or www.facebook.com/toweroftoysnh.