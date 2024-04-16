Touch a Truck event coming to Manchester

Manchester, N.H. – In celebration of Armed Forces Day, Liberty House will host its second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at

100 William Loeb Drive in Manchester. This family-friendly day supports local veterans struggling with PTSD, housing instability, and other challenges.

Families can explore a diverse lineup of vehicles, including fire trucks, race cars, BearCats, school buses, and propane bobtail trucks. The day is packed with activities

suitable for children, such as face painting, a variety of games, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Additionally, attendees have the chance to win unique prizes, including a ride to school in a fire truck from the Manchester Fire Department or a HK Power Sports Kawasaki Electrode Motorbike. Ben & Jerry’s food truck and Fungo from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats will also be on hand.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family. Children under age 2 are free. Registration is on-site. For more information, visit www.libertyhousenh.org/touch-a-truck

All event proceeds will benefit Liberty House, which provides a substance-free residential program and community pantry, helping veterans regain their independence

and build stable futures.