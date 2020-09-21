Totally tubular Teddy churns some big waves at Hampton Beach, with more to come

Surfers were out in force at Hampton Beach on Sunday. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

HAMPTON, NH – The Atlantic Ocean off the New England coast is seeing the effects of Hurricane Teddy, which is expected to turn toward Canada and continue to churn up the ocean for several days.

Surfers on Sunday took advantage of the higher than normal waves at Hampton Beach, which were in the 4-7-foot range. The coast of New Hampshire is expected to see peak waves of about 12 feet on Tuesday.
