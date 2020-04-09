Top 5 things you can start today for financial literacy

If you have found that you have more free time lately, and are looking for something to do, here are some suggestions for you! We have put together 5 suggested tasks that you can start today. These tasks can help you on your path to financial literacy and financial independence.

Set a new SMART Goal regarding money.

What is a SMART Goal? A SMART Goal is a Specific Measurable Achievable Relevant Time-bound Goal. Setting a SMART Goal for money can help make your end goals more manageable. If you think about what you would like to achieve, try to refine this into a SMART Goal.

Read a book to help frame your goal.

There are many great financial literacy books out there, but we have some that are our favorites. One of these is Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. This book is based on the author’s Law of Success, and it explains the wisdom of people of wealth and achievement.

Take an online class to help learn more about your specific goal.

There are many online classes that are accessible, particularly during this time, that can help you with your goal. Morgan Franklin Fellowship’s Fundamentals of Financial Literacy is a great starting point and resource to help you refine your goal. There are also online classes that can help you to write a business plan or to focus on saving and investing.

Watch a video about how to plan your day.

This video, Nathaniel Drew’s I Tried Ben Franklin’s Schedule For a Week: Here’s What Happened, is the perfect way to start focusing on your goal. Planning your day is an important foundation for success.



Create a plan, using your SMART Goal and these resources.

Figure out where you are today and where you would like to be. Use these steps and resources to help you figure out your next steps financially. Please feel free to use MFF as a resource on your path to financial independence.

April is National Financial Literacy month. With the world changing now more than ever we will be sharing financial tips, tricks, information and resources throughout the month. Stay tuned! Learn more by visiting us online: Morgan Franklin Fellowship

Reach out to us directly: morganfranklinfellowship@morganfranklinfellowship.com.