Tony Sapienza only Aldermanic filing on Tuesday

The following are a list of signups for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election as of July 11, as reported by the Manchester City Clerk’s office. The filing period will close on Friday, July 21.

The Non-Partisan Municipal Primary Election is on Sept. 29, with voters choosing two candidates for Mayor as well as Aldermen and Board of School Committee members in each ward and at-large . The Municipal Election is on Nov. 7, where voters will vote for Mayor as well as Moderators, Clerks, Aldermen, Board of School Committee Members and three Selectmen for each ward and two at-large Aldermen and Board of School Committee Members.

Citywide

Mayor

Jay Ruais (July 10)

Alderman At-Large

Daniel P. O’Neil (July 10)

Board of School Committee At-Large

Jim O’Connell (July 10)

Peter Argeropoulos (July 10)

Ward 1

Alderman

Chris Morgan (July 10)

Moderator

Aaron Losier (July 10)

Clerk

Calley Milne (July 10)

Selectmen

Paul Allard (July 11)

Jim Townsend (July 11)

Board of School Committee

Suzanne E. Potoma (July 10)

Julie Turner (July 10)

Ward 2

Alderman

Moderator

Nicholl Marshall (July 10)

Philip Garang Aguot (July 10)

Clerk

Selectmen

Ronald B. Rose (July 11)

Board of School Committee

Sean M. Parr (July 10)

Ward 3

Alderman

Patrick Long (July 10)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Stephen Meno (July 11)

Board of School Committee

Ward 4

Alderman

Christine Fajardo (July 10)

Mark Flanders (July 10)

Moderator

Craig Donais (July 10)

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (July 10)

Ward 5

Alderman

Kathleen Paquette (July 10)

Marcus Ponce de Leon (July 10)

Richard N. Komi (July 10)

Tony Sapienza (July 11)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Jason Bonilla (July 10)

Ward 6

Alderman

Crissy Kantor (July 10)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (July 10)

Patrick Long (July 10)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (July 10)

Brian D. Cole (July 10)

Ward 8

Alderman

Edward J. Sapienza (July 10)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Ward 9

Alderman

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Board of School Committee

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (July 10)

James Mara (July 10)

Moderator

Marie L. King (July 10)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (July 10)

Selectmen

Daniel Charlebois (July 10)

Debora L. Petrowski (July 10)

Donna McQuade (July 10)

Board of School Committee

Gary Hamer (July 10)

Joy Senecal (July 10)

Ward 11

Alderman

“Norm” Vincent (July 10)

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Pauline Janelle (July 11)

Board of School Committee

Gordon Hamer (July 10)

Ward 12

Alderman

Moderator

Clerk

Selectmen

Carlos Gonzalez (July 10)

Board of School Committee