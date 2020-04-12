Tons of face masks, shields and coveralls raise hope against COVID-19 in NH

LONDONDERRY, NH – Inventor Dean Kamen said out loud what all of New Hampshire was wishing for Easter Sunday as he and state officials unloaded 91,000 pounds of personal protective equipment he helped procure from China.

“I hope this is the beginning of the end,” Kamen said.

That same hope was reflected in the faces of the dozens of men, women and children who stood beyond the fence to watch the plane carrying the equipment land at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport shortly before 4 p.m.

Kamen, Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and state officials held a news conference in front of the FedEx cargo plane on the tarmac.

The state is purchasing the entire shipment and will distribute supplies to the areas of greatest need across the state as part of its ongoing effort to fight COVID-19, Sununu said.

The state will not be charging those that receive shipments, he said.

“We worked around the clock, scoured the earth, and left no stone unturned to ensure New Hampshire has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic,” Sununu said.

“Huge thanks to Dean Kamen for facilitating this effort. The state leveraged Dean’s expertise and connections on the ground in China, who helped us find a supplier and get these supplies in the air.”

Sununu said the $5 million worth of equipment won’t be sitting around. He said there is enough to last a year and possibly share with Vermont and Maine.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Sununu said.

Shaheen said she wanted to thank all of the people on the front lines who are fighting the epidemic day after day. She also thanked Dean Kamen for his leadership.

“This plane is delivering lifesaving personal protective equipment which will be immediately distributed to the brave Granite Staters who are on the frontlines of this crisis,” said Shaheen.

The plane carried 6.7 million face masks, 24,000 coveralls and 50,000 face shields.

Don Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express said there is urgent need of the equipment not just for brave health-care workers, but for first responders, law enforcement and other essential workers.

“FedEx team members take pride in doing their part to do support relief and recovery efforts during crisis,” Colleran said.

New Hampshire National Guard trucks were lined up ready to transport the equipment escorted by State Police.

The FedEx cargo plane departed Shanghai, China, Saturday night, and arrived at the airport in Londonderry after passing through United States Customs in Anchorage, Alaska early Sunday morning.

